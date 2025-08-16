RU RU ES ES FR FR
From PSG to Sunderland. Will Nordi Mukiele leave the Parisian club?

The French defender is close to moving to England
Transfer news Today, 03:47
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

PSG defender Nordi Mukiele is on the verge of leaving the club for good, with Sunderland having agreed terms for his transfer.

Details: According to Northern Echo, PSG's versatile full-back Nordi Mukiele is set to leave the French capital and join Sunderland. The player does not feature in Luis Enrique's plans and has found a new club. Sunderland will pay £9.5 million for the player, with an additional £2.5 million in bonuses. The details of his contract with the English side have not yet been disclosed.

Last season, Mukiele was on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, where he made 24 appearances in all competitions, scored twice and contributed one assist. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €10 million, with his contract at PSG running until June 2027.

