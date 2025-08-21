RU RU ES ES FR FR
From England to Turkey. Edson Álvarez to continue his career at Fenerbahçe

Loan move to Turkey.
Football news Today, 05:03
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Edson Álvarez spent the last few seasons in England, but now he's set for a change of scenery and will continue his career in Turkey.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark "here we go" regarding the Mexican's transfer from West Ham to Fenerbahçe. The deal is not a permanent contract but a loan with an option to buy. José Mourinho was eager to strengthen his squad with this player, and the medical is scheduled for Thursday, August 21.

Álvarez joined West Ham in 2023 from Ajax for £35 million and made 73 appearances for the club over two seasons. If Fenerbahçe get past Benfica, it will mark their first appearance in the Champions League group stage since the 2008/09 season.

Reminder: The Portuguese specialist was the driving force behind the "Canaries'" interest in Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. However, Mourinho plans to deploy the Ukrainian as a defensive midfielder.

