Fraudsters have taken advantage of the probable departure of Liverpool.

The announced departure of Jürgen Klopp from Liverpool at the end of the season has generated numerous rumors, even exploited by fraudsters.

According to The Mirror, some dishonest individuals are posting messages on the Thai segment of the internet with the following content:

"I am Xabi Alonso, I will be in Liverpool next season, but I don't have enough money for the flight to Liverpool."

This message is accompanied by a request to transfer 300 Thai baht (approximately 7 pounds) to "Xabi Alonso." It's still unknown, how many people have been scammed.

The Thai police have already responded to these messages, stating:

"Liverpool fans, calm down. Xabi Alonso is not even the coach yet, and scammers are already at it."

It's worth noting that media reports have positioned the current Bayer Leverkusen coach as a potential successor to Klopp at Liverpool, but the Spanish specialist himself remains more reserved in his predictions.