RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Fraudsters have taken advantage of the probable departure of Liverpool.

Fraudsters have taken advantage of the probable departure of Liverpool.

Football news Today, 03:43
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Fraudsters have taken advantage of the probable departure of Liverpool. Fraudsters have taken advantage of the probable departure of Liverpool.

The announced departure of Jürgen Klopp from Liverpool at the end of the season has generated numerous rumors, even exploited by fraudsters.

According to The Mirror, some dishonest individuals are posting messages on the Thai segment of the internet with the following content:

"I am Xabi Alonso, I will be in Liverpool next season, but I don't have enough money for the flight to Liverpool."

This message is accompanied by a request to transfer 300 Thai baht (approximately 7 pounds) to "Xabi Alonso." It's still unknown, how many people have been scammed.

The Thai police have already responded to these messages, stating:

"Liverpool fans, calm down. Xabi Alonso is not even the coach yet, and scammers are already at it."

It's worth noting that media reports have positioned the current Bayer Leverkusen coach as a potential successor to Klopp at Liverpool, but the Spanish specialist himself remains more reserved in his predictions.

Popular news
VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight Football news Today, 03:26 VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight
Top Premier League match and important games in La Liga. Schedule of the main events of the day Football news Today, 02:18 Top Premier League match and important games in La Liga. Schedule of the main events of the day
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22 Football news Yesterday, 17:25 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22
Premier League. Aston Villa lost to Newcastle United at home Football news Yesterday, 17:24 Premier League. Aston Villa lose to Newcastle United at home
Brighton's defeat, Everton's draw and incredible Olise. Results of Premier League matches Football news Yesterday, 17:18 Brighton's defeat, Everton's draw and incredible Olise. Results of Premier League matches
Referees in the Premier League will elucidate VAR decisions to the fans Football news Yesterday, 15:16 Referees in the Premier League will elucidate VAR decisions to the fans
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:53 The Premier League club will sell its winger to Lyon Football news Today, 04:46 Arsenal defenders having a heated altercation after the full-time whistle Football news Today, 04:31 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Spanish La Liga deal Football news Today, 04:03 Breaking. Valencia has signed a winger from Real Madrid on loan Football news Today, 03:56 Borussia Dortmund midfielder will undergo a medical examination at the Premier League club Football news Today, 03:43 Fraudsters have taken advantage of the probable departure of Liverpool. Football news Today, 03:26 VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight Football news Today, 03:24 PSG is prepared for a possible departure of Mbappe. It is known who could replace the winger Football news Today, 03:08 How much Jude Bellingham earns? Football news Today, 03:01 Namesake of the world's second-ranked tennis player will become a footballer for Juventus
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bahrain vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Rio Ave vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Barcelona vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024