Fraud! Midtjylland player caught forging birth documents

This allowed the player to compete in youth teams well into adulthood.
Football news Today, 02:55
FIFA and UEFA have yet to comment on the situation.

Details: The Portuguese newspaper Publico has published a report claiming that Alamara Djabi, who is set to celebrate his 19th birthday on September 28 this year, has been lying about both his age and his name.

According to the report, the player’s real name is Alamara Viriato, and he was born in 2000, not in 2006 as listed in official documents.

This means the midfielder is six years older than his papers suggest. Even more shocking, if the sensational information is accurate, Viriato was playing for Midtjylland’s under-19 squad at the age of 25.

So far, there has been no reaction from UEFA or FIFA. However, if the case reaches the governing bodies, the player could face serious consequences.

