Real may boycott Ballon d'Or ceremony? Relations with organizers hit rock bottom

History may be about to repeat itself.

Last year, the Real Madrid delegation refused to travel to Paris for the Ballon d'Or ceremony after learning that the main award would not be heading to Madrid. Organizers tried to smooth over the conflict, but it seems their efforts were in vain.

Details: According to Marca, France Football has spent the past few months trying to mend relations with the Madrid giants. A delegation from the organization traveled to Madrid, but negotiations failed to yield any results. Their goal was to reach an understanding ahead of the ceremony, scheduled for September 22.

At Real, there's still confusion about what happened last year, particularly regarding the changes in the points calculation system and the criteria applied. UEFA's involvement in the organization (their traditional awards, previously handed out at the Champions League draw, are now a thing of the past) has also done little to foster mutual understanding—relations between the club and UEFA are at an all-time low.

Reminder: This season, Real Madrid representatives have even slimmer chances of clinching the Ballon d'Or, as only Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior have been nominated for the award.