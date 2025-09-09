Prediction on game Total under 165,5 Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 10, at the Basketball World Cup, Finland will take on Georgia. Here’s my take on the best bet for this upcoming showdown.

Finland

The Scandinavians are one of the hosts of this tournament, so they’ve been determined to make a strong impression. So far, the team has delivered on expectations. Finland started the tournament on a high note, edging out Sweden in a hard-fought clash—93:90. They then thrashed the British squad 109:79 and had little trouble dispatching Montenegro 85:65. However, their bid to win the group fell short after losses to Lithuania (78:81) and Germany (61:91).

With these results, Finland finished third in their group, securing a spot in the playoffs. In the Round of 16, they pulled off the tournament’s biggest upset, stunning powerhouse Serbia 92:86. The team’s undisputed star is Utah’s center Lauri Markkanen, who’s been averaging over 24 points per game in this championship.

Georgia

Georgia have put on a vibrant, albeit inconsistent, campaign. The team opened with a surprise victory over Spain, 83:69. In their second game, they fell to Italy 62:78, followed by a heavy defeat to Greece, 53:94. They bounced back to confidently beat Cyprus 93:61. In the final round of the group stage, Georgia needed a win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but fell short, losing 76:84.

The team still advanced to the playoffs, thanks to an unmotivated Greece beating Spain. Finishing fourth in the group, Georgia drew a powerhouse France in the playoffs, but managed to pull off a stunning upset with an 80:70 victory.

H2H

The last time these teams faced off was late last year in EuroBasket qualification, where Georgia won both encounters—90:83 away and 81:64 at home.

Prediction

In this clash between two of the tournament’s biggest surprises, bookmakers are siding with Finland, and odds for their victory keep dropping. I expect a hard-fought and unpredictable battle, with both teams highly motivated, especially with a semifinal spot at stake. With both sides prioritizing results, scoring could take a dip—I’m backing under 165.5 total points.