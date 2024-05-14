France Football is mulling over giving the Ballon d'Or for 2020
Football news Today, 08:50
Matt Childs/Pool via Getty Images
In 2020, the Ballon d'Or ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the football community criticized this decision by France Football, as the 2019/20 season was effectively completed in all leagues and tournaments.
According to Diario Sport, France Football may soon reconsider this decision and finally award the 2020 Ballon d'Or.
The final decision will be made tomorrow.
If the French publication goes through with this, the 2020 Ballon d'Or will be awarded to Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, who was playing for Bayern Munich at the time.
In the 2019/20 season, Lewandowski scored 55 goals and provided 10 assists in 47 matches, and Bayern Munich won the treble under the guidance of Hansi Flick.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 08:28 Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
Football news Today, 02:15 Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury
Hockey news Yesterday, 16:59 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Football news Yesterday, 12:41 "AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened
Boxing News Yesterday, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
Boxing News Yesterday, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:21 Spalletti spoke about the extent to which Italy's national team squad for Euro 2024 is formed Football news Today, 09:08 Premier League club ready to get into Man United and Bayern Munich's race for Barcelona defender Football news Today, 08:50 France Football is mulling over giving the Ballon d'Or for 2020 Football news Today, 08:28 Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them? Football news Today, 08:04 European Championship Trophy. What you need to know about it Football news Today, 07:44 Man City has found a buyer for their troubled winger Football news Today, 07:33 Without the hero of the Champions League season. Nagelsmann surprises with Euro 2024 bid Football news Today, 07:17 Ajax have decided on the name of their new head coach Football news Today, 07:01 Six from PSG. Ligue 1 team of the season Football news Today, 06:35 Tottenham vs Manchester City Predicted line-ups and latest news
Sport Predictions
Football Today El Geish vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis Today Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex De Minaur prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey Today Poland vs France prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024