France Football is mulling over giving the Ballon d'Or for 2020

In 2020, the Ballon d'Or ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the football community criticized this decision by France Football, as the 2019/20 season was effectively completed in all leagues and tournaments.

According to Diario Sport, France Football may soon reconsider this decision and finally award the 2020 Ballon d'Or.

The final decision will be made tomorrow.

If the French publication goes through with this, the 2020 Ballon d'Or will be awarded to Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, who was playing for Bayern Munich at the time.

In the 2019/20 season, Lewandowski scored 55 goals and provided 10 assists in 47 matches, and Bayern Munich won the treble under the guidance of Hansi Flick.