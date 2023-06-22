France beat Italy in UEFA Youth Euro 2023

In the first match of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship, France faced Italy. Arno Kalimuendo opened the scoring in the middle of the first half, but Pietro Pellegri equalized for Italy in the 36th minute. The victory for France came with a goal from Bradley Barcola in the middle of the second half.

In the second round, France will play against Norway, and Italy will face Switzerland. The matches are scheduled for June 25.

France U21 - Italy U21 - 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Kalimuendo, 23 - 1:0, Pellegri, 36 - 1:1, Barcola, 62 - 2:1

France: Chevalier, Kalulu, Bade, Lukeba, Nkunku, Thuram (Cherki, 65), Caqueret, Kone (Simakan, 85), Barcola (Olise, 64), Kalimuendo (Wahi, 79), Guiri (Adli, 79).

Italy: Carnesecchi, Okoli, Pirola (Miretti, 75), Scalvini, Bellanova, Ricci (Parisi, 88), Rovella (Cancellieri, 75), Tonali, Udogie (Colombo, 88), Pellegri, Cambiaghi (Gnonto, 46).

Red card: Bade (83).