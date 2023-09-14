Four football players died in floods in Libya

Four footballers, including Shaheen Al-Jamil, Saleh Sassi, Al-Hussein Shalouf and Munthera Sadaki, died in Libya's deadly floods this week.

This was reported by the Libyan Football Federation.

The organization expressed words of condolences in connection with the death of the football players.

Recall that the flooding in Libya was caused by the powerful storm Daniel in the Mediterranean. According to the latest media reports, the number of victims has exceeded 5,000 people. At the same time, thousands of people remain missing. Local authorities expect the total death toll to exceed 10,000.

The Libyan city of Derna was hit the hardest. There, entire neighborhoods went under water, powerful streams of water demolished everything in their path. Rescuers do not have time to clear the rubble under which people may remain.

The media write that local morgues are overcrowded and people's bodies are left on the streets. There are also no places in hospitals. As of September 14, the water is receding, but it is too early to draw official conclusions about the terrible tragedy.