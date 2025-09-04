Four contenders: The Premier League has announced the nominees for August’s Manager of the Month

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Who will claim the award?
Football news Today, 10:03
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The opening month and first rounds of the Premier League season are in the books, and as tradition dictates, it’s time to recognise the standout manager of August.

Details: The Premier League has unveiled the names of four head coaches vying for the honour. The shortlist includes Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who led his side to three wins in three matches; Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca, with two victories and a draw; Everton’s David Moyes, with two wins and one defeat; and Sunderland’s Régis Le Bris, who also posted two victories and one loss.

Fans have until 1:00 p.m. CET on Monday, September 8, to cast their votes.

The public vote will then be combined with the verdict of a panel of football experts to determine the winner, who will be announced on Friday, September 12.

Reminder: Following Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick in the 83rd minute, Arne Slot’s men set a new club record for consecutive Premier League matches in which they have scored.

