Found. Isak trains separately from Newcastle

Earlier, Newcastle representatives reported that they were unaware of Alexander Isak's whereabouts. However, the missing player has been found. But not at the Magpies' camp.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Swedish striker is training individually at the base of his former club, Real Sociedad. Isak did not travel with Newcastle on their tour of Asia, having also missed the friendly against Celtic beforehand.

Back then, head coach Eddie Howe stated it was his decision, while reports suggest that it was actually Isak himself who chose to stay behind amid uncertainty over his future. The Swede's contract with the club runs until June 2028. Newcastle are eager to keep the player, offering improved terms, but are also searching for a potential replacement should he leave.

Reminder: Recent reports indicated that the Swede has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool, but no agreement has been reached with the Magpies yet.