RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Found. Isak trains separately from Newcastle

Found. Isak trains separately from Newcastle

At the facilities of his former club.
Football news Today, 08:36
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Earlier, Newcastle representatives reported that they were unaware of Alexander Isak's whereabouts. However, the missing player has been found. But not at the Magpies' camp.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Swedish striker is training individually at the base of his former club, Real Sociedad. Isak did not travel with Newcastle on their tour of Asia, having also missed the friendly against Celtic beforehand.

Back then, head coach Eddie Howe stated it was his decision, while reports suggest that it was actually Isak himself who chose to stay behind amid uncertainty over his future. The Swede's contract with the club runs until June 2028. Newcastle are eager to keep the player, offering improved terms, but are also searching for a potential replacement should he leave.

Reminder: Recent reports indicated that the Swede has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool, but no agreement has been reached with the Magpies yet.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje Today, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:40 Vin Diesel offers heartfelt support to Karim Benzema and his team Lifestyle Today, 09:26 Chose Formula 1. Hamilton lifts the veil on his personal life Football news Today, 09:22 Slot admitted that Diaz's sale was necessary for new transfers Lifestyle Today, 09:04 Legendary: Vinicius shares personal photo with fellow Brazilian Ronaldo Lifestyle Today, 08:46 "Full of enthusiasm": Luis Díaz's wife shares her thoughts on his move to Bayern Football news Today, 08:36 Found. Isak trains separately from Newcastle Football news Today, 08:33 Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 2, 2025 Lifestyle Today, 08:30 On good terms after their split: Pep Guardiola spotted with ex-wife at Oasis concert Lifestyle Today, 08:08 The whole team got together: Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo from team dinner Motorsport News Today, 07:51 Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz congratulates his coach on his birthday
Sport Predictions
Football Today Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football Today Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Zimbru vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores