Forward of Manchester United has now entered the history of the Premier League, trailing only Anelka

Manchester United's Norwegian forward, Rasmus Hojlund, scored against Aston Villa (2:1) in the 24th round of the Premier League. The Norwegian has now found the net in five consecutive league matches.

At the age of 21 years and 7 days, Hojlund became the second youngest player to score in five consecutive Premier League matches, only trailing Nicolas Anelka. The legendary Frenchman, during his time at Arsenal, scored in five consecutive games in November 1998 when he was 19 years and 239 days old.

In the current season, Hojlund has scored a total of 11 goals (5 in the league, 6 in the Champions League) in 29 appearances across all competitions. The Norwegian joined United from Atalanta last summer for a fee of €74 million.

Manchester United, with 41 points, currently sits in sixth place in the Premier League table. On February 18th, Erik ten Hag's team will face Luton Town away from home.