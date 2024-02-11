RU RU NG NG
Hojlund scored again. Manchester United snatched victory from Aston Villa in a tough match

Football news Today, 13:29
Liam Carter
Manchester United visited Aston Villa for the match of the 24th round of the English Premier League.

The Red Devils took the initiative at the beginning of the match, seeking ways to breach Emiliano Martinez's goal. In the 17th minute, Rasmus Hojlund, after a header from Harry Maguire, put the visitors ahead. The Norwegian continued his goal-scoring streak, scoring in his fifth consecutive Premier League match.

The Birmingham-based team noticeably intensified their attack and created several decent chances to equalize. However, both teams went into halftime with the visitors leading by one goal.

Villa managed to level the score in the 67th minute. Douglas Luiz was the quickest to react in the visitors' penalty area and finished off a prolonged attack with a precise strike.

In the remaining time, Aston Villa attacked more, but failed to capitalize on their chances. Meanwhile, Manchester United remained composed in the final stages. Scott McTominay, with a precise header from Diogo Dalot's cross, sealed the victory for his team.

Manchester United, with 41 points, remains in sixth place in the Premier League. Villa is in fifth place with 46 points.

Premier League, 24th Round
Aston Villa - Manchester United - 1:2
Goals: Luiz, 67 - Hojlund, 17, McTominay, 86

