Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach takes charge – Young Africans announce new head coach

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach takes charge – Young Africans announce new head coach

A fresh leader for the Tanzanian giants.
Today, 14:54
Miguel Solomons
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach takes charge – Young Africans announce new head coach Photo: https://x.com/YoungAfricansSC

Young Africans have made a managerial change and officially announced the name of the new head coach who will take the reins.

Details: The club confirmed on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that the new man in charge is Romain Folz. The 35-year-old coach joined Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2024 as an assistant and remained in that role until December 10, 2024.

Young Africans are the reigning champions of Tanzania, having claimed the Premier League title for four consecutive seasons. The club also lifted the domestic cup at the end of June.

Reminder: Maxi Nzeleli is strongly tipped to join Kaizer Chiefs. The 25-year-old has impressed the Amakhosi leadership with his versatility, showing quality on both wings and through the centre of attack.

