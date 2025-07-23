Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach takes charge – Young Africans announce new head coach

Young Africans have made a managerial change and officially announced the name of the new head coach who will take the reins.

Details: The club confirmed on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that the new man in charge is Romain Folz. The 35-year-old coach joined Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2024 as an assistant and remained in that role until December 10, 2024.

Young Africans are the reigning champions of Tanzania, having claimed the Premier League title for four consecutive seasons. The club also lifted the domestic cup at the end of June.

