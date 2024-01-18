The Liverpool legend has urged the club to sign Crystal Palace winger

Former Liverpool midfielder (1984-1995) Jan Molby believes that Liverpool should take a close look at Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

In an interview with GOAL, the Danish former footballer stated that if he were in the shoes of the club's bosses, he would certainly consider signing Olise:

"It wouldn't do Crystal Palace any good, but I would take Olise. He looks like an amazing player. You look at players and wonder, 'How far can he go?' I think he has everything required. He could be within the price range that Liverpool is willing to pay for him. He has signed a new contract, which I'm sure has a release clause, so the transfer is likely to be straightforward, but I don't know if they are interested in him or not. If I were Liverpool, I would definitely take a look at this guy."

Earlier reports mentioned interest in Olise from Liverpool's rivals Manchester United, who are ready to include their former Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal for the winger.