RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Liverpool legend has urged the club to sign Crystal Palace winger

The Liverpool legend has urged the club to sign Crystal Palace winger

Football news Today, 10:18
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The Liverpool legend has urged the club to sign Crystal Palace winger The Liverpool legend has urged the club to sign Crystal Palace winger

Former Liverpool midfielder (1984-1995) Jan Molby believes that Liverpool should take a close look at Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

In an interview with GOAL, the Danish former footballer stated that if he were in the shoes of the club's bosses, he would certainly consider signing Olise:

"It wouldn't do Crystal Palace any good, but I would take Olise. He looks like an amazing player. You look at players and wonder, 'How far can he go?' I think he has everything required. He could be within the price range that Liverpool is willing to pay for him.

He has signed a new contract, which I'm sure has a release clause, so the transfer is likely to be straightforward, but I don't know if they are interested in him or not. If I were Liverpool, I would definitely take a look at this guy."

Earlier reports mentioned interest in Olise from Liverpool's rivals Manchester United, who are ready to include their former Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal for the winger.

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Liverpool
Popular news
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 11:44 Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024