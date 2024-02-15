Former Chelsea coach is favourite to take Moyes' place at West Ham

In the upcoming season, West Ham may see a new head coach at the helm. Following recent setbacks, the club's leadership is seriously contemplating parting ways with David Moyes in June.

The leading candidate for the position of the new head coach at West Ham is Graham Potter, as reported by The Telegraph. The club's executives appreciate Potter's managerial style and see him as a coach capable of working with the team in the long term.

Potter has been without a club since his departure from Chelsea in April of last year. Prior to his stint with the London club, he successfully managed Brighton and Swansea.

West Ham has been unable to secure a victory in the last 5 matches in the English Premier League. In the previous round, the "Hammers" suffered a 0-6 defeat to Arsenal, preceded by a 0-3 loss to Manchester United.

In the previous season, West Ham clinched victory in the Conference League.