At the London Olympic Stadium, West Ham hosted Arsenal in the English Premier League.

As it turned out, the teams approached the match with different spirits, which resulted in a total humiliation of the "Hammers". Arteta's men scored goals at will, establishing a commanding lead even in the first half. Interestingly, former West Ham player Declan Rice contributed with two assists and a goal against his former team.

The match ended with a crushing defeat for the hosts with a score of 6:0. After the match, Arteta expressed satisfaction with his team's performance, and this victory allowed Arsenal to maintain a two-point gap behind Liverpool. West Ham remained in eighth place.

West Ham 0-6 Arsenal

Goals: Saliba 32', Saka (penalty) 41', 63', Gabriel 44', Trossard 45+2', Rice 66'