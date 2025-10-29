Former Chelsea boss leaves Zambia before their friendly match against Bafana Bafana.

Avram Grant bids Zambia senior national side goodbye

Avram Grant has left Zambian national team two weeks before they play against Bafana Bafana in a friendly international match.

Grant has been at the helm of Chipolopolo for the past three years and has seen them qualify for two Africa Cup of Nations including the upcoming spectacle in Morocco.

Grant has been manager at English Premiership sides such as Chelsea and West Ham United to mention two and he was in charge of Israeli giants Maccabi Haifa in his career.

“After almost three years, my time as head coach of the Zambia men’s national team has come to an end,” said the 70-year-old.

“I am proud to leave the team in a much better position than when I inherited it. I’m proud that after not qualifying for the African Cup of Nations in years, I managed to take them to two successive AFCONs.

“The team is strong and ready to face the challenges ahead. I hope that one day this great country qualifies for a World Cup for the first time in its long football history.

“I would like to thank the players and my staff who did a great job in challenging conditions, and most importantly to the people of Zambia who were so supportive.”

“Thank you, former President Andrew Kamanga, for giving me the opportunity to manage this nation. You played a major part in our success. And to all the good people at the Football Association of Zambia who stood by me, I wish the team every success for the future.”