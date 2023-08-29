Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star end his career

Star Belgian football player Eden Hazard has already finally decided to end his career.

According to Get French Football News, the former Belgian captain had offers from several clubs over the summer, but the player decided to hang up his football boots.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019. Before that, he played for Chelsea and Lille. During his time at Real Madrid, he made 76 appearances, scoring 7 goals and making 12 assists.

Last season he appeared on the field in 10 matches, in which he scored one goal and gave two assists.

As part of Real Madrid, Hazard won the Spanish Championship twice (2019/2020, 2021/2022), once the Spanish Cup and twice the Spanish Super Cup (2019/2020, 2021/2022). In addition, he is the winner of the Champions League in the 2021/2022 season.

In each of the seasons, Hazard certainly got injured and very rarely appeared on the field for this reason. For too much trauma, he was even called “crystal”.