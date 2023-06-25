Former Belgian footballer dies at 45

Former Belgian footballer Cedric Roussel died at the age of 45.

The cause of death was a cardiac arrest.

According to a source, the famous footballer had a heart attack when he was sitting on the terrace of a cafe.

A team of doctors treated Roussel for an hour, but he could not be saved.

During his career Roussel played for 14 different clubs, and he also took part in qualifying matches for Euro 2004 with the Belgian national team in 2003.