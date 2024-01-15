Former Atlético defender goes to play in Saudi Arabia

Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi is set to move from Marseille to Saudi club Al-Hilal in the near future.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have reached an agreement on a €20 million transfer. Lodi will sign a contract with Al-Hilal until the summer of 2027.

Understand it will be formal loan with buy clause — 100% mandatory.

Earlier, there were reports of Al-Hilal's interest in Aston Villa and France national team left-back Lucas Digne.

Renan Lodi joined Marseille from Atlético Madrid last summer for €13 million. He has played 23 matches for the French club in various competitions and provided 1 assist.

In the previous season, the 25-year-old Brazilian spent a loan spell at Nottingham Forest. Before joining Atlético, he played for Atlético Paranaense in his home country.

After 19 rounds, Al-Hilal is comfortably leading the Saudi Arabian league with 53 points.