Former AmaZulu player close to joining Albania’s Partizani

Former AmaZulu midfielder Rowen Human is looking to take the next step in his career by joining a European side.

Details: According to iDiski Times, the midfielder is already in Albania and is set to undergo a medical. The local league kicks off on August 23. Partizani finished fourth in the standings last season and has already been eliminated from the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

There were also rumours linking Human with a potential move to an Israeli club, but he has changed his mind and opted for Albania instead.

Recently, AmaZulu confirmed the signing of four new players. Joining the club are three South African footballers — Darren Johnson, Keagan Allan, and Ryan Moon — along with Zimbabwean player Tando Ngwenya.

Reminder: The player’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, recently confirmed that Ngwenya was in negotiations with South African side AmaZulu.