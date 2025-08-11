RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Former AmaZulu player close to joining Albania’s Partizani

Former AmaZulu player close to joining Albania’s Partizani

The footballer is eager to move to a European club.
Football news Today, 04:14
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Former AmaZulu player close to joining Albania’s Partizani Photo: https://x.com/iDiskiTimes

Former AmaZulu midfielder Rowen Human is looking to take the next step in his career by joining a European side.

Details: According to iDiski Times, the midfielder is already in Albania and is set to undergo a medical. The local league kicks off on August 23. Partizani finished fourth in the standings last season and has already been eliminated from the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

There were also rumours linking Human with a potential move to an Israeli club, but he has changed his mind and opted for Albania instead.

Recently, AmaZulu confirmed the signing of four new players. Joining the club are three South African footballers — Darren Johnson, Keagan Allan, and Ryan Moon — along with Zimbabwean player Tando Ngwenya.

Reminder: The player’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, recently confirmed that Ngwenya was in negotiations with South African side AmaZulu.

Related teams and leagues
AmaZulu AmaZulu Schedule AmaZulu News AmaZulu Transfers
Partizani Partizani Schedule Partizani News Partizani Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores