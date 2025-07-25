Fofana believes Milan must play in the Champions League
Last season in Milan was certainly not one to remember. The team finished eighth in Serie A and suffered a defeat to Bologna in the Coppa Italia final, ultimately missing out on European competitions. Now, the Rossoneri are fired up to change the narrative.
Details: Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana stated that players like Luka Modrić inevitably push you to work harder, and for such a legendary club, returning to the Champions League is beyond question.
Quote: "We are all ready to give everything for a Ballon d'Or winner. We can't wait to start training with him. There is so much to learn from a player like that, and he will bring a lot to Milan. We don't need to look at Napoli; we need to focus on ourselves. The goal is to win every match and become competitive again.
Qualifying for the Champions League is not a request from the club, it's a duty. It's not a choice. Milan must play in the Champions League every season. For us, that's not even up for discussion. We're fired up. Last season is behind us and we can't change it. Now we have the right hunger and mindset for the new season," Fofana told La Gazzetta dello Sport.