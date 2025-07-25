Fofana believes Milan must play in the Champions League

Last season in Milan was certainly not one to remember. The team finished eighth in Serie A and suffered a defeat to Bologna in the Coppa Italia final, ultimately missing out on European competitions. Now, the Rossoneri are fired up to change the narrative.

Details: Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana stated that players like Luka Modrić inevitably push you to work harder, and for such a legendary club, returning to the Champions League is beyond question.