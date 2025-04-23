Flick to extend contract with Barcelona. Here's when it will happen

Barcelona's head coach, Hansi Flick, managed to bring the "Blaugrana" back into the real competition in both La Liga and the Champions League in just his first season. Both parties are pleased with their collaboration, but they now want to focus on other goals.

Details: The agreement to extend the contract remains in place, but Marca reports that everything will be finalized at the end of the season. Firstly, both parties want nothing to distract them from the quest for the treble, as Barcelona is competing in La Liga, the Cup, and the Champions League.

The second factor is the lack of financial maneuverability for transfers. The club wants the coach to have two more years on his contract at the start of the next season to provide stability to the project and avoid daily questions about when he will extend his contract. Flick understands this perfectly.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the club offered the coach a long-term contract, which he is not yet ready to commit to.