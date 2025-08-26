Flamengo Shatters Record With Historic 8-0 Victory

According to EFE, Flamengo delivered a night to remember at the Maracanã with an 8-0 thrashing of Vitória, setting a new benchmark in the Brazilian Championship since the adoption of the points system in 2003. The scoreline eclipsed São Paulo’s 7-0 win over Paysandú back in 2004.

Pedro was the undisputed star, scoring a hat-trick and igniting the roar of more than 60,000 fans. His final goal, finished with a dazzling “elástica” reminiscent of Ronaldinho, was the exclamation point on a dominant performance. Samuel Lino, a recent arrival from Atlético de Madrid, also stole the spotlight with two goals and three assists, making an instant impact in Flamengo’s attack.

The rout was rounded out by goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Luiz Araújo, and Bruno Henrique. De Arrascaeta added another milestone to his legacy, becoming the all-time assist leader in the Brasileirão with 78, further cementing his reputation as the team’s creative engine.

With the win, Flamengo climbed to 46 points and sits firmly at the top of the standings, reinforcing its status as title favorite. The emphatic display comes just weeks before a high-stakes clash in the Copa Libertadores, where the Rio giants will meet Estudiantes de La Plata in the quarterfinals on September 18.

This 8-0 triumph is more than just a record. It is a statement of power from a Flamengo side that blends individual brilliance with collective dominance at the most crucial stage of the season.