Flamengo Pursue João Félix Loan Deal Amid European Competition

Following their agreement with Jorginho, Flamengo have now opened talks for Portuguese playmaker João Félix, according to Lance!. The Chelsea-owned player, who spent the recent season on loan at AC Milan, has emerged as a high-profile target for the Brazilian giants ahead of the Club World Cup.

Flamengo are exploring a loan deal with a purchase option. However, negotiations are expected to be difficult, with European interest also in play. Benfica, Félix’s former club, have already expressed their desire to bring him back, and Flamengo must convince the player to swap Europe for Rio de Janeiro.

A comment from 2021 could offer a glimmer of hope. Back then, João Félix admitted he’d love to watch a game at the Maracanã and joked about Flamengo’s colors—an anecdote now recirculating among fans as a potential sign of interest.

Still, talks remain in an early phase. Flamengo’s management continues discussions with the player’s representatives, hopeful that their recent success in the transfer market and the lure of playing in front of a passionate fanbase can tip the balance in their favor.