Flamengo Arrives in Santiago del Estero Ahead of Crucial Match Against Central Córdoba

Flamengo Arrives in Santiago del Estero Ahead of Crucial Match Against Central Córdoba

Today, 00:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Flamengo landed in Santiago del Estero on Tuesday evening, where they will face Central Córdoba in a crucial Copa Libertadores group stage match. According to ge.globo, the Brazilian giants touched down around 7 PM (Brasília time) and were greeted by local fans excited to welcome one of South America's biggest clubs.

The city in northern Argentina is buzzing with anticipation. The game is being treated as a major event, and local authorities expect a packed stadium for Wednesday’s clash.

During the team’s arrival at the hotel, several players—including Alex Sandro, Gerson, Pedro, Juninho, Wesley, Luiz Araújo, and Filipe Luís—took time to greet about 30 supporters waiting outside. The team had completed a morning training session in Rio de Janeiro before traveling to Argentina.

Flamengo is expected to field a full-strength lineup, with Bruno Henrique likely leading the attack. However, winger Everton Cebolinha was ruled out of the trip due to a left calf issue. Gonzalo Plata also remains sidelined as he continues recovering from a bone edema in his right knee.

This match is vital for Flamengo’s aspirations in the Libertadores, as every point matters in the competitive group stage. For Central Córdoba, hosting Flamengo represents a historic moment and a rare chance to showcase their club on a continental stage.

Flamengo Central Cordoba de Santiago
Latest News
Sport Predictions
