Five goals from Haaland. Norway humiliate Moldova with 11-goal thrashing

A complete demolition.

Norway hosted Moldova in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, and the home side utterly dismantled their opponents.

Details: Norway struck five times in the first half, with Erling Haaland bagging a hat-trick before the break. After halftime, the Norwegians kept pushing forward and added another six goals. In fact, it could have been counted as seven, as Moldova’s lone strike came from an own goal by a Norwegian defender.

Haaland finished with five goals in total, also providing two assists. Tello Øsgård netted four, while Martin Ødegaard and Felix Mühle added one each.

The result was a crushing 11–1 victory. Norway now stand on 15 points after five rounds with a goal difference of 24–3. They lead second-placed Italy by six points, although they have played one game more.

Norway have 𝙉𝙊 𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙇𝙇 🥵😱 pic.twitter.com/HcwsVIxgg0 — LiveScore (@livescore) September 9, 2025

Reminder: The Dailysports team invites you to discover which nations have already secured their spot in North America.