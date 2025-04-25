RU RU ES ES FR FR
Firmino Confident as Al Ahli Aim to Extend Home Run Against Buriram

Firmino Confident as Al Ahli Aim to Extend Home Run Against Buriram

Football news Yesterday, 19:12
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Roberto Firmino believes Al Ahli Saudi FC can make the most of their home advantage as they take on Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite Finals Jeddah 2025 quarter-final on Saturday. According to the AFC, the Brazilian forward is determined to help power his side to a historic first continental crown.

“I’m so happy to be playing again and to be helping the team,” said the 33-year-old. “We’ve been preparing for this tournament and I’m looking to give my best and support my teammates to succeed further in this tournament.”

Firmino has been a key figure for Al Ahli in the competition, registering four goals and four assists. His influence has been central to the club’s progress, as they aim to reach the semi-finals for just the second time in their history—the first coming back in 2012.

Standing in their way is a fearless Buriram United side that has exceeded expectations throughout the campaign. But Firmino remains optimistic that Al Ahli’s unbeaten run will continue.

“We know our opponents and they fully deserve to be here—just like we do. We have to respect them. But our goal is to reach the top. We want to win, and doing it at home would make it even more special,” he concluded.

Sport Predictions
