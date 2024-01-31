RU RU NG NG KE KE
Fiorentina has bolstered its squad with an attacker from another Serie A club

Fiorentina has bolstered its squad with an attacker from another Serie A club

Football news Today, 13:30
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Fiorentina has bolstered its squad with an attacker from another Serie A club Photo: https://twitter.com/IFTVofficial

Roma's striker Andrea Belotti has joined Fiorentina, as announced by the "Viola" on their social media platforms.

They revealed that the Italian striker has joined Fiorentina on a loan basis until the end of this season. Andrea Belotti successfully underwent a medical examination and signed the contract.

Recall that on August 28, 2022, Belotti joined Roma as a free agent. Andrea signed a contract with the capital club until the end of the 2022/23 season, which could be extended for an additional two seasons based on certain conditions.

Despite not scoring any goals in Serie A during the 2022/23 season, Belotti's contract was extended for two more seasons.

On another note, Italian club Genoa exercised the transfer rights for Ruslan Malinovskyi from Marseille. The Ukrainian midfielder, who represented the national team, had been playing for Genoa on loan at the beginning of the season. According to Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano, the Italians paid seven million euros for the 30-year-old player.

