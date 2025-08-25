Fighting squad! Carlo Ancelotti announces Brazil's roster for September World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Ancelotti has called up the strongest lineup.

Details: Today, the list of 25 players called up to Brazil's national team for the September qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia was revealed:

Goalkeepers:

Alisson.

Bento.

Hugo Souza.

Central defenders:

Magalhães.

Marquinhos.

Alexsandro.

Fabrício Bruno.

Full-backs:

Wesley.

Wanderson.

Alex Sandro.

Caio Henrique.

Douglas Santos.

Midfielders:

Andrey Santos.

Bruno Guimarães.

Casemiro.

Joelinton.

Lucas Paquetá.

Forwards:

Estevão.

Martinelli.

Kaio Jorge.

Luiz Henrique.

Matheus Cunha.

Raphinha.

Richarlison.

João Pedro.

It is worth noting that one of the team's key players—Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior—was left out of the squad. Reports suggest Ancelotti made this decision because Vinícius has accumulated too many yellow cards and would have to miss the opening match against Chile.

At the moment, Brazil sits third in the group standings, trailing only Argentina and Ecuador.

Brazil will face Chile on September 5, with the match against Bolivia scheduled for September 10, 2025.

🚨 JUST IN!



Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli are IN the Brazilian National Team call up. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/SHs7o7JAQx — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) August 25, 2025

