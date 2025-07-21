FIFA Steps In as Costa Rica Faces Deep Football Crisis

Costa Rica’s football landscape is in turmoil. The ongoing licensing crisis threatens to derail the Apertura 2025 season, and FIFA has already alerted the local federation that it is monitoring the situation closely.

Santos de Guápiles and Guanacasteca were both denied licenses to compete in the 2025–2026 season. Although Santos had received a favorable ruling from the ICODER tribunal allowing them to reapply, the Fedefútbol’s refusal to comply nullified that decision. In response, the club announced it would pursue legal avenues to prevent the season from starting.

The crisis deepened when it emerged that two additional clubs were also denied licenses, placing the entire league at risk.

López, speaking on Estadio (TD+), confirmed that both Concacaf and FIFA are fully aware of the unfolding situation. A representative from Concacaf is expected to arrive in Costa Rica within weeks to assist the national federation. Although earlier reports cast doubt on FIFA's intent, leaving all national teams under risk of disqualification, the latest reports suggest FIFA's main concern is to avoid administrative missteps that could lead to dramatic sanctions.