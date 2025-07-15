Costa Rica Faces FIFA Sanction That Could Derail 2026 World Cup Hopes

As reported by Fútbol Centroamérica, FIFA may impose an unprecedented sanction on Costa Rica that could exclude the country from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and all official international competitions. The looming threat stems not from on-field results, but from a high-stakes dispute between Costa Rica’s football federation (FCRF) and the national sports authority, ICODER.

At the heart of the matter are alleged irregularities involving the FCRF and the clubs AD Guanacasteca and Santos de Guápiles. In response, ICODER issued directives aimed at addressing the issue. However, should the federation ignore those orders, it could lose official recognition as the governing body of Costa Rican football. That would trigger direct government involvement—something FIFA strictly forbids.

FIFA's policy on government interference is clear: any breach could result in immediate suspension. For Costa Rica, that would mean disqualification from World Cup qualifiers, as well as from the Gold Cup, Nations League, youth and women’s tournaments, and even FIFA-authorized friendlies.

With qualifiers resuming in September, the timing couldn’t be worse. The FCRF has yet to release an official statement, but pressure is mounting. Costa Rica, a World Cup regular in recent editions, now finds itself at risk of losing everything due to a power struggle far removed from the pitch.