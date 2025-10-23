ES ES FR FR
Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos Europa League match postponed again!

All due to weather conditions
Football news Today, 13:35
Today, October 23, the Europa League clash between Dutch side Feyenoord and Greek club Panathinaikos was set to take place. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the match has been postponed for a second time.

Details: Initially, Feyenoord announced that the kickoff would be moved to 16:30 instead of the original 18:45 Central European Time. Yet, the weather did not permit the teams to start at that time, and Feyenoord once again requested UEFA to reschedule the fixture. UEFA agreed, and now the match is set to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

