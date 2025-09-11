Ferrari boss sentenced to a year of community service. What happened?

The team's problems continue.

In recent seasons, Ferrari has faced major challenges on the track. But the once-legendary team is also dealing with troubles outside of Formula 1.

Details: According to the BBC, Ferrari chairman John Elkann and his family will pay €183 million to Italian tax authorities following a dispute over the inheritance of his grandmother, Marella Caracciolo, who passed away in 2019.

In addition, Elkann has been sentenced to one year of community service. He is expected to propose where he can fulfill this obligation. According to Reuters, this could involve work at a senior citizens' center or at a facility for people with drug addictions.

Prosecutors previously claimed that Elkann's children failed to declare around €1 billion in assets and €248.5 million in income, citing their grandmother's status as a Swiss resident.

