Fernando Alonso congratulates Spanish racing driver Álex Palou on IndyCar Series victory

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso didn't miss the chance to celebrate fellow Spaniard Álex Palou, who competes in the IndyCar Series. Alonso shared a congratulatory post on his Instagram page.

Fernando reposted Álex's publication in his Instagram story, adding a message of congratulations. Palou has clinched the IndyCar Series championship title.

It’s worth noting that with this triumph, Álex Palou has become a four-time IndyCar Series champion. Previously, he also secured the title in 2021, 2023, and 2024. Earlier in his career, the Spaniard competed and won in Euroformula Open, Spanish Formula 3, GP3, Japanese Formula 3, and Super Formula, where he was named Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Let’s recall that Fernando Alonso is one of Formula 1’s biggest stars. The Spanish driver currently races for Aston Martin and, in the mid-2000s, became a two-time Formula 1 World Champion with Renault, winning back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006.

At the moment, the Spanish driver sits 11th in the current season’s standings.