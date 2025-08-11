RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle In his downtime: Franco Colapinto relaxes with a game of padel tennis alongside Argentine rapper

In his downtime: Franco Colapinto relaxes with a game of padel tennis alongside Argentine rapper

The Argentine caught up with a good friend
Lifestyle Today, 03:44
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Franco Colapinto and Fernando Belasteguin at the padel center Photo: https://www.instagram.com/belapadelcenter / Author unknown

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is making the most of the break between Grand Prix rounds. The Argentine driver decided to unwind with a game of padel tennis, sharing the moment on his Instagram page.

Colapinto posted a photo with his friends, including Bizarrap, the renowned Argentine hip-hop artist and a close friend of Franco’s. The racing driver tagged the Instagram account of BelaPadelCenter in the post, highlighting that the group was enjoying their time at this venue.

BelaPadelCenter is a padel tennis facility based in Barcelona. It is owned by another Argentine, Fernando Belasteguín, who is widely regarded as one of the best padel tennis players in the world.

As a reminder, Franco Colapinto is a main driver for the Alpine Formula 1 team. So far this season, the Argentine has yet to score any points in his Grand Prix outings. Currently, he sits 20th in the drivers’ championship standings.

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores