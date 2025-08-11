In his downtime: Franco Colapinto relaxes with a game of padel tennis alongside Argentine rapper

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is making the most of the break between Grand Prix rounds. The Argentine driver decided to unwind with a game of padel tennis, sharing the moment on his Instagram page.

Colapinto posted a photo with his friends, including Bizarrap, the renowned Argentine hip-hop artist and a close friend of Franco’s. The racing driver tagged the Instagram account of BelaPadelCenter in the post, highlighting that the group was enjoying their time at this venue.

BelaPadelCenter is a padel tennis facility based in Barcelona. It is owned by another Argentine, Fernando Belasteguín, who is widely regarded as one of the best padel tennis players in the world.

As a reminder, Franco Colapinto is a main driver for the Alpine Formula 1 team. So far this season, the Argentine has yet to score any points in his Grand Prix outings. Currently, he sits 20th in the drivers’ championship standings.