Part of the preparation: Franco Colapinto rides a bike during the Formula 1 break

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto keeps himself in top physical shape even during Grand Prix breaks. The Argentine driver shared an Instagram story showing himself cycling.

Read also: Former Formula 1 owner believes Hamilton should call it a day

In the video, Colapinto is seen fully kitted out, helmet on, tearing up the track on his bike. He complemented the post with peace sign, smiling face, and sun emojis.

Just a reminder, Colapinto races in Formula 1 for the Alpine team. So far this season, he’s competed in eight Grands Prix but hasn’t scored any points yet, which puts him 20th in the championship standings.

It’s also worth noting that in the most recent Grand Prix in Hungary, Franco crossed the finish line only in 18th position.

The current championship leader is Oscar Piastri of McLaren, with his teammate Lando Norris sitting second in the table, just nine points behind Piastri.