RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Motorsport News Former Formula 1 owner believes Hamilton should call it a day

Former Formula 1 owner believes Hamilton should call it a day

A replacement has been found.
Motorsport News Today, 10:14
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Hamilton after the Budapest Grand Prix. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Former Formula 1 owner Bernie Ecclestone believes that the legendary Ferrari driver should not continue his career.

Details: According to Ecclestone, 40-year-old Lewis Hamilton has already proven everything he needed to, and at this age, risking his health is not worth it:

"I wouldn't want anything bad to happen to Lewis. You have to understand, he's not fighting for the world championship and he's at a stage in life where he really doesn't need to spend two years bedridden with a broken back or some other nasty injury. He doesn't need to take any more risks. He's won seven world titles, and that's more than enough," the British business magnate told Mail Sport.

Ecclestone also believes Ferrari should focus on the future by betting on young talent:

"If I could ‘steal’ anyone, I’d take Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls. He’s shown great promise in his rookie year—and he’s just a terrific guy overall. I also rate our friend from Brazil, Gabriel Bortoleto, very highly. He’s talented. And both of them are smart."

Bernie Ecclestone led Formula 1 from the 1970s until 2017, after which he sold the championship to its current owners, Liberty Media.

Reminder: Hamilton is approaching an unfortunate anti-record at Ferrari that has stood for over 40 years

Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores