Former Formula 1 owner believes Hamilton should call it a day

Former Formula 1 owner Bernie Ecclestone believes that the legendary Ferrari driver should not continue his career.

Details: According to Ecclestone, 40-year-old Lewis Hamilton has already proven everything he needed to, and at this age, risking his health is not worth it:

"I wouldn't want anything bad to happen to Lewis. You have to understand, he's not fighting for the world championship and he's at a stage in life where he really doesn't need to spend two years bedridden with a broken back or some other nasty injury. He doesn't need to take any more risks. He's won seven world titles, and that's more than enough," the British business magnate told Mail Sport.

Ecclestone also believes Ferrari should focus on the future by betting on young talent:

"If I could ‘steal’ anyone, I’d take Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls. He’s shown great promise in his rookie year—and he’s just a terrific guy overall. I also rate our friend from Brazil, Gabriel Bortoleto, very highly. He’s talented. And both of them are smart."

Bernie Ecclestone led Formula 1 from the 1970s until 2017, after which he sold the championship to its current owners, Liberty Media.

Reminder: Hamilton is approaching an unfortunate anti-record at Ferrari that has stood for over 40 years