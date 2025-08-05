Hamilton is closing in on an unwelcome Ferrari anti-record that has stood for over 40 years

Fourteen out of 24 Formula 1 rounds are now behind us this season, and Ferrari’s star newcomer, Lewis Hamilton, still hasn’t made it onto the podium with his new team. The British driver could thus etch his name into the Scuderia’s history books—but not in the way he would have hoped.

Details: Fourteen races without a podium is the second-worst start for a Ferrari driver in the team’s history. The record for the slowest debut belongs to Didier Pironi, who only managed to reach the podium in his 18th race for the Italian squad in the early 1980s. That means Hamilton could break this unfortunate team record as soon as the Singapore Grand Prix in early October.

Reminder: After a disappointing Hungarian Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion delivered a sharply self-critical comment, stating that Ferrari should consider replacing its second driver, since his teammate Charles Leclerc has been achieving far better results in the same car.