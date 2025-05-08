Fernando Alonso announces partnership with medical laser therapy center

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso announced on his Instagram page that he has entered into a partnership with a medical center specializing in laser therapy services.

The Spaniard shared a photo in which he poses with a specialized laser device used for therapy.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Bonciani Laser in the use of therapeutic medical laser technology for advanced sports recovery. With their expertise and our commitment to innovation, we are taking performance to the next level," the photo caption reads.

It is worth noting that, according to the manufacturer, the Bonciani laser stimulates the body's recovery processes, reduces inflammation in the affected area, and accelerates tissue healing. This makes it an effective tool for athletes to use after training and competitions.

As a reminder, Fernando Alonso is currently a driver for the Aston Martin team. In the past, he became a two-time Formula 1 world champion—in 2005 and 2006—when he raced for the Renault team.