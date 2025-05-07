"I have a goal": Franco Colapinto releases emotional video ahead of imminent Alpine F1 debut

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is finally set to make his debut as a full-time driver for Alpine. The Argentine racer posted an emotional video on his Instagram page to mark this milestone moment.

In the video, Franco shares that he has a clear goal—to succeed on the track and give his country a reason to be proud. He also wants to prove that he was born to be a driver and a winner.

Colapinto also published another video where he reiterated that he will soon take to the track as an Alpine driver. He highlighted the remarkable coincidence that, just like last year with Williams, his debut will once again take place in Italy.

He went on to thank the team management for their patience and trust, and admitted that he is extremely excited and eagerly awaiting his debut. In addition, Franco expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him during his time away from racing.

It’s worth noting that Colapinto’s Alpine debut will happen in just a week at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. As a reminder, he was promoted to the main squad, replacing Australian Jack Doohan.