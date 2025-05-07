Franco Colapinto reacts to being named Alpine's main driver

Franco Colapinto, the driver for the French Alpine team, is finally set to seize his opportunity on Formula 1 circuits. The Argentine racer responded to the big news by posting on his Instagram page.

Colapinto shared a post announcing that he will become Alpine’s main driver, captioning it with the words: “Thanks for the trust. Let’s go!”

It’s worth noting that the Argentine will replace his teammate Jack Doohan, in whom Alpine's management appears to have lost confidence. The final straw seemingly was Doohan’s crash at the very start of the Miami Grand Prix, which forced him to retire from the race.

Recall that Colapinto joined Alpine this season after switching from Williams. He made his debut for the British team at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix. Last season, he took part in nine races, with his best finish being eighth place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Overall, Colapinto scored five points last season, finishing 19th in the final Formula 1 standings.