Club Africain’s American backer, Fergie Chambers, has moved to quell speculation over his political ambitions at the club, denying plans to run for president despite increasing influence and mounting fan pressure following the team’s poor performance.

After a 1-0 defeat to CA Bizertin on Sunday, Club Africain were officially ruled out of both the league title and CAF Champions League contention, prompting fan fury and calls for the resignation of president Heikel Dkhil, head coach David Bechkoura, and several players.

“I’m Not Running for President” – Chambers Clarifies

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Chambers denied any presidential aspirations:

“I’m not here to support any candidate or become president. I simply want to see new, stable and legitimate leadership.”

He emphasized that his past comments were misunderstood, adding that he supports an elected, independent committee to oversee the club’s future.

Full Audit and New Direction Planned

Chambers maintained his long term commitment in spite of the internal strife announcing plans to join an international sports management group for +comprehensive financial and administrative examination.

A report will outline his present and future responsibilities at the club especially as the chairman of the committee for the development of communal sports.

He is expected to meet with President Dkhil and other club executives after Sunday’s match against Etoile du Sahel to discuss next steps and potential reforms.

With Club Africain at a critical crossroads, all eyes are now on Chambers and the board to see whether a new era of transparency and stability can be ushered in.