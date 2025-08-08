FedEx St. Jude Championship golf playoff round suspended. What happened?

This week marks the start of the PGA Tour playoffs, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship kicking things off. However, the tournament had to be halted.

Details: The second round was suspended due to dangerous weather conditions. The FedEx St. Jude Championship is being played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The tournament received its current name when FedEx became the new title sponsor.

The second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship was suspended at 3:31 p.m. CT due to a dangerous weather situation. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 8, 2025

Recently, we reported that the President of the United States seems to be playing golf far from by the book. During a round in Scotland, one of Donald Trump's caddies threw a ball onto the course ahead of the US president, a move that is strictly against the rules.

