FedEx St. Jude Championship golf playoff round suspended. What happened?
Golfers won't be able to finish on time.
Golf News Today, 16:42Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
This week marks the start of the PGA Tour playoffs, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship kicking things off. However, the tournament had to be halted.
Details: The second round was suspended due to dangerous weather conditions. The FedEx St. Jude Championship is being played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The tournament received its current name when FedEx became the new title sponsor.
Recently, we reported that the President of the United States seems to be playing golf far from by the book. During a round in Scotland, one of Donald Trump's caddies threw a ball onto the course ahead of the US president, a move that is strictly against the rules.
See also: John Terry teased Tottenham at a charity golf tournament.
Popular news
Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca