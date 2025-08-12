Federico Redondo Nearing Inter Miami Exit for European Move

Federico Redondo is on the verge of leaving Inter Miami to join Spanish top-flight side Elche, AS and Marca reported. The Argentine midfielder, son of former Real Madrid star Fernando Redondo, is in advanced talks with the LaLiga club, with only final details remaining before the deal is completed.

Redondo joined MLS as a promising addition to Javier Mascherano’s squad, but now appears set for a move to Europe. Financial terms have not been disclosed, but Christian Bragarnik’s role as one of Elche’s majority shareholders has been a significant factor in driving the transfer forward.

The move comes amid other changes at Inter Miami, who are reportedly pursuing defender Gonzalo Piovi during the summer window. Redondo’s imminent departure would be a notable loss in the midfield, while offering the player his first opportunity to compete in European football.