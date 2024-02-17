Featherweight title fight. Alexander Volkanovski - Ilia Topuria. UFC 298 full card

Tomorrow night, at the "Honda Center" arena in Anaheim, California, USA, the UFC 298 tournament will take place.

The main event of the evening will be a battle for the lightweight championship title (up to 65.8 kg) between Australia's Alexander Volkanovski and Georgia's Ilia Topuria.

In the second most significant bout, former middleweight champion (up to 83.9 kg) Robert Whittaker of Australia will face Brazil's Paulo Costa.

We are also anticipating a clash between American Jeff Neil and Irishman Ian Garry, who will compete in the welterweight division (up to 77.1 kg).

Additionally, on the main card, we will witness a showdown in the bantamweight division (up to 61.2 kg) between top contender Merab Dvalishvili from Georgia and two-division former champion Henry Cejudo from the USA.

Dailysports invites you to explore the full card of the upcoming tournament.

UFC 298

Early Preliminary Card

Andrea Lee (13-8) vs. Miranda Maverick (12-5)

Valentin Woodburn (7-1) vs. Oban Elliott (9-2)

Danny Barlow (7-0) vs. Josh Quinlan (6-1)

Preliminary Card

Brendson Ribeiro (15-5) vs. Zhang Minyan (16-6)

Rinya Nakamura (8-0) vs. Carlos Vera (11-3)

Marcos Rogério de Lima (21-9-1) vs. Justin Tafa (7-3)

Mackenzie Dern (13-4) vs. Amanda Lemos (13-3-1)

Main Card

Roman Kopilov (12-2) vs. Anthony Hernandez (11-2)

Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) vs. Henry Cejudo (16-3)

Jeff Neil (15-5) vs. Ian Garry (13-0)

Robert Whittaker (24-7) vs. Paulo Costa (14-2)

Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) vs. Ilia Topuria (14-0)

The tournament is scheduled to start no earlier than midnight Central European Time.

We previously wrote that the the UFC president elucidated why Conor McGregor's return to the octagon has been delayed.