The UFC president elucidated why Conor McGregor's return to the octagon has been delayed

MMA News Yesterday, 13:32
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
UFC President Dana White has elucidated the reason behind the prolonged delay in the return of the legendary Conor McGregor to the octagon.

"First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from. How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone [are out a long time], so that’s an issue right there, No. 1.”

White added: “Only Conor knows [when he’s ready]. These are questions for Conor McGregor, not me. I know he’s training. I don’t know what level of training he’s doing. I don’t know what level of kicking he’s doing right now”.

"2 is. Conor McGregor doesn’t need the f**king money. So when you don’t need the money, it’s not as easy. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] doesn’t need the money - Khabib retired." told White.

McGregor's last fight took place in July 2021, where he suffered a defeat against Dustin Poirier in a rematch and sustained a leg injury.

Previously, the legendary Irish UFC fighter announced a bout against Michael Chandler in the welterweight division on June 29th.

