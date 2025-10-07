"Fcking sick of this fcking tennis" - young Russian tennis player loses her cool in Wuhan

Emotions take over

Today at the Wuhan tournament, young Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva found herself in the spotlight after an emotional outburst on the court.

Details: During her match against Germany's Laura Siegemund, Andreeva lost a point and couldn’t contain her frustration, shouting: “Fcking sick of this fcking tennis.” The moment was caught on video and quickly went viral online.

In the end, Andreeva fell short against Laura Siegemund, losing 1-2.

