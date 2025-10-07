"Fcking sick of this fcking tennis" - young Russian tennis player loses her cool in Wuhan
Emotions take over
Tennis news Today, 16:56
Today at the Wuhan tournament, young Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva found herself in the spotlight after an emotional outburst on the court.
Details: During her match against Germany's Laura Siegemund, Andreeva lost a point and couldn’t contain her frustration, shouting: “Fcking sick of this fcking tennis.” The moment was caught on video and quickly went viral online.
In the end, Andreeva fell short against Laura Siegemund, losing 1-2.
