Age is no barrier! Djokovic sets historic record in Shanghai
Novak Djokovic continues to rewrite the history of world tennis.
Details: The Serbian veteran booked his place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 tournament in Shanghai, defeating Spain's Jaume Munar and setting a new milestone—at 38 years and 133 days old, Djokovic became the oldest player ever to reach this stage at a Masters event.
The clash with Munar was anything but easy, stretching over 2 hours and 42 minutes. Djokovic confidently took the opening set 6-3, but dropped the second 5-7, allowing the Spaniard back into the contest. However, in the decider, the Serbian star shifted into high gear again and closed out the match 6-2.
With this achievement, Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer, who previously held the record after reaching the quarterfinals of the same tournament at 38 years and 60 days. For Novak, the upcoming quarterfinal will be his 97th appearance at ATP Masters 1000 level.
